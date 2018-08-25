Uniform Fiscal Object Price Tops $0.0003 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $404.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000777 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013767 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000299 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,664,368,137 coins. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

