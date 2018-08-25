Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) by 3,244.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour Inc Class A were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A by 268.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.50 on Friday. Under Armour Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Under Armour Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Under Armour Inc Class A’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour Inc Class A from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

