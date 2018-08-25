UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.19 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.85 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,384.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $31,044.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 189,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,330 shares of company stock valued at $179,595 and sold 19,214 shares valued at $1,464,183. 10.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

