Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.60

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Monday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON ULE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,639 ($20.95). The stock had a trading volume of 141,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,138 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,231 ($28.52).
Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 57.70 ($0.74) by GBX (12.60) (($0.16)). Ultra Electronics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%.
Ultra Electronics Company Profile
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.
