Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.60

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) announced a dividend on Monday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ULE traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,639 ($20.95). The stock had a trading volume of 141,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,138 ($14.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,231 ($28.52).

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 45.10 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 57.70 ($0.74) by GBX (12.60) (($0.16)). Ultra Electronics had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ultra Electronics to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.09) to GBX 1,720 ($21.99) in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,440 ($18.41) to GBX 1,660 ($21.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.29) to GBX 1,950 ($24.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,733.33 ($22.16).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

