ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (UEHPY)

ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.
Shares of UEHPY stock remained flat at $$10.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 211. ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.
About ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR
