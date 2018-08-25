ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (UEHPY)

ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of UEHPY stock remained flat at $$10.28 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 211. ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About ULTRA ELECTRONI/ADR

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

