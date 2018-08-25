Udg Healthcare (UDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a report issued on Friday morning.

UDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 895 ($11.44) to GBX 890 ($11.38) in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 884 ($11.30) price target on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 875 ($11.18) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 815 ($10.42) to GBX 850 ($10.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 850.67 ($10.87).

UDG stock opened at GBX 753.50 ($9.63) on Friday. Udg Healthcare has a twelve month low of GBX 690 ($8.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 963 ($12.31).

In other Udg Healthcare news, insider Chris Corbin sold 250,000 shares of Udg Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 900 ($11.50), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($2,876,134.48).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant.

