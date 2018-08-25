UBS Group Lowers Travis Perkins (TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,240

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.37) to GBX 1,240 ($15.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.digitallook.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($21.03) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.90) to GBX 1,200 ($15.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,420 ($18.15) to GBX 1,300 ($16.62) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,360.25 ($17.39).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,121 ($14.33) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,709 ($21.85).

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 53.50 ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 52.90 ($0.68) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Travis Perkins had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.07%.

In other news, insider John P. Carter acquired 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,394 ($17.82) per share, with a total value of £794.58 ($1,015.70). Also, insider Coline McConville acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($15.24) per share, for a total transaction of £894 ($1,142.78). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 261 shares of company stock worth $347,844.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

