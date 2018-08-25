UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) a €210.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €210.00 ($238.64) target price on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €222.00 ($252.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nord/LB set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($246.59) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €195.42 ($222.07).

Get Volkswagen AG Preference Shares alerts:

ETR VOW3 opened at €138.00 ($156.82) on Friday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($141.76) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($218.52).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Preference Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.