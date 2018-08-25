Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

UBNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

UBNT opened at $83.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.69. Ubiquiti Networks has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Ubiquiti Networks had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 56.13%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Networks by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,198,000 after buying an additional 123,254 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

