Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 56.13% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ubiquiti Networks updated its FY19 guidance to $4.00-4.80 EPS.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBNT. ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ubiquiti Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

