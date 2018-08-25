Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWO. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a $15.84 rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of TWO opened at $15.53 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.1584 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $53,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $375,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

