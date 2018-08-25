Twilio Inc (TWLO) General Counsel Sells $271,951.13 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $271,951.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,009 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $148,083.39.

On Thursday, July 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,522 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $222,590.40.

On Monday, July 16th, Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $57,330.56.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $209,193.60.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,808,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,270 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

