Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.20. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 137,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 318,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

