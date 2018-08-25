Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.17. 6,846,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,175,528. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

