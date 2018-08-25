Trust Co Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.54.

HD opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $148.40 and a 1-year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total value of $806,148.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

