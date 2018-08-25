TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.47

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00006947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $219,007.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00267917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00151110 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035447 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

