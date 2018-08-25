TRON Price Reaches $0.0215 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. TRON has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $91.79 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Ovis, OpenLedger DEX and Bit-Z. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015049 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00257239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00149675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033854 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,748,111,645 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, RightBTC, Bithumb, Liqui, IDAX, LATOKEN, Braziliex, BitForex, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, LBank, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bit-Z, Hotbit, IDCM, OTCBTC, Coinnest, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Tokenomy, Huobi, Qryptos, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, Rfinex, Tidex, Livecoin, Bitfinex, BitFlip, Zebpay, Gate.io, Binance, Bibox, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Ovis, Cryptopia, Kryptono, Cryptomate, Exmo, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, CoinExchange, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, YoBit, OKEx, DDEX, Neraex, CoinEgg and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

