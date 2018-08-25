Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP) Stake Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 741,962 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of TRIP opened at $53.38 on Friday. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The travel company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.86 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $38,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $477,377.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,923. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

