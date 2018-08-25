Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 176,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

In related news, Chairman Anthony Guzzi sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,793,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $156,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.