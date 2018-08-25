Trexquant Investment LP Sells 2,616 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $187,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Xilinx to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shares of XLNX opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $78.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,482,092 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

