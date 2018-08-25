Tredje AP fonden Sells 95,348 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 80.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,348 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,511,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,730 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $80,852,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 37.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,103,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 569,363 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Allstate by 143.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 860,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 507,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Allstate by 44.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,227,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,371,000 after acquiring an additional 377,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.62.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

