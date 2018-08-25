Tredje AP fonden Sells 7,236 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% during the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 934,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $234,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $141.73 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $542,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,625,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,800 shares of company stock worth $21,685,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

