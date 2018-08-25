Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,816 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Order of Foresters increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Shares of NOV stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. R. F. Lafferty upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 574,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,128,255. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.