TransGlobe Energy Co. (TGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON TGL opened at GBX 262 ($3.35) on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.92 ($0.01).
About TransGlobe Energy
Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.