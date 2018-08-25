Traders Sell Shares of Accenture (ACN) on Strength (ACN)

Investors sold shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $43.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.59 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Accenture had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Accenture traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $165.20
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.
The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $735,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,410.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 105.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.
