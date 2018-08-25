Traders Sell Shares of Accenture (ACN) on Strength (ACN)

Investors sold shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $43.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $70.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.59 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Accenture had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Accenture traded up $0.28 for the day and closed at $165.20

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.11.

The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $735,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,410.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 105.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

