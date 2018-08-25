Traders Buy Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $41.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.15 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $49.72

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 89,288 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 96,645 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 25,299 shares during the period.

