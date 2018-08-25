Traders Buy Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $365.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $277.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $88.36 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet Inc Class C had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet Inc Class C traded down ($1.95) for the day and closed at $1,205.38

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,245.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,099.06, for a total transaction of $42,863.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total value of $11,391,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,066,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 79,743.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 796,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 795,840 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

