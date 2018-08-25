Traders Buy Alibaba Group (BABA) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Investors purchased shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) on weakness during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock to $225.00. $3,833.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $3,566.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $267.45 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alibaba Group had the 3rd highest net in-flow for the day. Alibaba Group traded down ($5.62) for the day and closed at $172.23

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

