TPI Composites (TPIC) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on TPI Composites and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 80,404 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $2,128,293.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 346,971 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $10,429,948.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,042,408 shares of company stock valued at $55,740,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.