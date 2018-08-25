TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa Sells 66,722 Shares

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 66,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,882,227.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,750.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lawrence Derosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 123,435 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $3,301,886.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $971.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $230.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. research analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Roth Capital set a $37.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

