Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSEM shares. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $31.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 54.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $354,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 48.0% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

