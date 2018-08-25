Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $130.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $134.52. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $2,427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.54.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

