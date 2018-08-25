Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 18,406 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,406 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 383.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In related news, Director David P. Smith bought 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $262,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $3.31 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

