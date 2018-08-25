TJX Companies (TJX) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE TJX opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,505 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

