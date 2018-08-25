TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4,108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,231,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,461,000 after purchasing an additional 715,960 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 8,257,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $785,952,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,922,871 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,189,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $559,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,635,469 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $84.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of TJX opened at $108.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $108.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

