Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,069 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 9.34% of Timberland Bancorp worth $25,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSBK opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.17. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 30.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th.

TSBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

