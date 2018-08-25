Tilray (TLRY) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tilray earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6134958021953 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Tilray alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TLRY opened at $43.86 on Friday. Tilray has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $44.37.

In other Tilray news, insider Brendan Kennedy purchased 14,706 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $250,002.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. bought 14,705 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.