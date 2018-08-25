Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 247,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,763 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 55.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTS opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tile Shop Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Tile Shop’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Tile Shop Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on TTS. Citigroup raised their target price on Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

