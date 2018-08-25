Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tiffany's omni-channel platform, store expansion plans, tapping of new markets and venture into new revenue generating areas have aided it to outpace the industry in the past six months. Additionally, the company delivered eighth and fourth straight quarter of positive earnings and sales surprises, respectively, when it posted first-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Moreover, top and bottom lines grew year over year. Sturdy performance called for an upbeat outlook. Management forecasts fiscal 2018 earnings in the band of $4.50-$4.70 per share and projects net sales to increase in high-single-digit percentage. Comps are expected to rise by mid-to-high-single-digit. We note that Tiffany intends to increase investments in various areas, which is likely to push SG&A costs up in fiscal 2018. Management expects SG&A expenses to increase at a rate higher than sales. As a result, operating margin is expected to decline from the year-ago level.”

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TIF. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.30.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In other news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $91,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Davey sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $146,273.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.