ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €30.00 ($34.09) target price from stock analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Commerzbank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.62 ($31.38).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €19.85 ($22.56) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.