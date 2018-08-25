TheStreet Downgrades Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) to C+

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Nomura raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NYSE:TLK opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.
Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.