TheStreet Downgrades Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) to C+

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Nomura raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TLK opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the second quarter worth $269,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the second quarter worth $1,842,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn in the second quarter worth $520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 55.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,511,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,303,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

