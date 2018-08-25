Textron Inc. (TXT) Receives $70.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.69.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “$66.52” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Textron has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.27%.

In other Textron news, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $447,069.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 82,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $5,551,398.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 639,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,983,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,209 shares of company stock worth $9,035,968. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 446.3% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,034,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 844,945 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 439.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 560,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,919,000 after buying an additional 456,384 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,225,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,757,000 after buying an additional 374,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $205,501,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

