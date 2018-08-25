Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10,761.0% during the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $66.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $68,714.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.