Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Pacific Land Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6094258079062 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $847.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.18. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $371.85 and a 52 week high of $848.44.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

