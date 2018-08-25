Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,128 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after buying an additional 2,450,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,038,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,127,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,592,000 after buying an additional 123,780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,252,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,632,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,111,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,071,000 after buying an additional 176,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $113.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 57.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

