Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 120.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

