Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a $8.27 rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.43.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.