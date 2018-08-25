Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

TNK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,158. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $292.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,714,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 750,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,837,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 430,659 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 910,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 188,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

