Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.53 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

TNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 750,400 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 30.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,837,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.84. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.95.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

