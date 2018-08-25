Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.53 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

TNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $1.10 to $1.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 51.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 750,400 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 30.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,837,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 430,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNK traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.84. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.95.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.