TechTarget Inc (TTGT) Insider Sells $576,250.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $576,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 718,542 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $717,250.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $811,000.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $728,250.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $685,250.00.

TTGT stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 million, a P/E ratio of 99.92, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in TechTarget by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital set a $23.00 price objective on TechTarget and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

